Shooting leaves one teen dead, another injured in Hammond

HAMMOND - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and another teen injured in Hammond Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Natchez Street, arriving on the scene shortly before 10 p.m. They found a 16-year-old boy shot to death in the roadway.

A few minutes later, officers heard multiple shots nearby. They discovered a second crime scene in the 1400 block of Live Oak Street. At that same time, victims of the second shooting drove to the original scene on Natchez Street and informed officers that a 19-year-old woman had been shot.

The woman was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, the victims involved in the second shooting are related to the victim of the first shooting.

Authorities believe that the initial shooting was the result of an ongoing disagreement between the 16-year-old and unknown subjects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rolando Duran at (985) 227-5756 or Lieutenant Tom Mushinsky at (985) 277-5743.