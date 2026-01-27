41°
Donaldsonville warming shelter to be open additional days, mayor announces

3 hours 6 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 3:27 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The Donaldsonville warming shelter will be open for longer than originally planned, Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced.

The warming shelter has been extended to remain open through Monday, Feb. 2 as south Louisiana continues to see freezing temperatures.

The shelter is inside the Lemann Center at 1100 Clay Street. Anyone in need of a warm place to stay is encouraged to utilize it.

