Latest Weather Blog
Humane Society says it received more than 100 complaints about abandoned pets during freeze
ALBANY — The Humane Society of Louisiana says it received more than 100 complaints about animals being left outside during the recent cold weather, including a black-and-white standard poodle left outside a supermarket in Albany.
The animal welfare group said it appeared the dog had been abandoned outside P&J's Supermarket. Alexis Dufrene, a dog groomer, picked up the dog and took it home for a bath. She named it Minnie.
With Dufrene's permission, the Humane Society said it had raised more than $800 to help pay for the dog's care. If any money is left over, it will be used for other animals, the society said.
The Minnie Rescue and Recovery Fund can be found at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/humanela.
Trending News
"We are exceptionally grateful to Alexis for saving Minnie's life and giving her so much love and attention, and treating her like a queen instead of a discarded empty can, which is what she may have felt like since she appears to have been dumped or abandoned," said Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society of Louisiana's director.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
-
Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed
-
Man killed in RV fire in St. John Parish, state fire marshal...
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
-
Police arrest woman in Biloxi accused of making threatening phone calls to...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU