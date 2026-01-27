Man arrested in connection with deadly beating, shooting incident in November

BATON ROUGE — A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly beating and shooting of a man on Lorraine Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.

Damian Drake, 43, faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly participating in the beating and shooting death of Darrell McBride on Nov. 14.

According to an arrest affidavit, McBride had driven to Lorraine Street to sell personal items when he was ambushed by 10 men, including Drake. Drake, who has one paralyzed arm, allegedly used his good arm to help the others beat the man in the street before one of them shot him, the affidavit says. Drake allegedly continued to beat the man after he had been shot.

First responders later found the man in the street and took him to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

According to BRPD, Drake has a prior arrest history for indecent behavior with a juvenile, battery of a dating partner and various drug charges. Drake was arrested Monday.