Shooting at BR apartment complex leaves one dead, at least one hurt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex last night on Mead Road that left one person dead and at least one injured.

Sources tell WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex.

Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.

Right now, officials have not released any information on the victims. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ two people were injured, while other officials have said only one was.

This is a developing story.