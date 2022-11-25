68°
Shooting at BR apartment complex leaves one dead, at least one hurt

1 day 14 hours 25 minutes ago Wednesday, November 23 2022 Nov 23, 2022 November 23, 2022 10:12 PM November 23, 2022 in News
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex last night on Mead Road that left one person dead and at least one injured.

Sources tell WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex.

Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment. 

Right now, officials have not released any information on the victims. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ two people were injured, while other officials have said only one was. 

This is a developing story.

