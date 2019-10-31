54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students

1 hour 34 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 2:02 PM October 31, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
EVANS, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor's notes to high school students so they can get out of class.
  
News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.
  
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.
  
Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn't treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.
  
Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.
  
It's unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days