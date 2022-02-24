83°
Sheriff's deputy arrested for sex crimes involving children, animals

1 hour 24 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, February 24 2022 Feb 24, 2022 February 24, 2022 1:46 PM February 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy was booked Thursday on allegations of possessing child pornography and sexual abusing animals.

The sheriff's office reports Christopher Cassidy was booked on 28 counts of possession of  pornography involving juveniles and 110 counts of sexual abuse involving animals. 

The department said Cassidy was fired prior to his arrest. He had worked at the sheriff's office since 2006. 

A booking photo for Cassidy was not immediately provided by the St. Tammany Jail.

