Sheriff's deputy arrested for sex crimes involving children, animals

COVINGTON - A St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy was booked Thursday on allegations of possessing child pornography and sexual abusing animals.

The sheriff's office reports Christopher Cassidy was booked on 28 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 110 counts of sexual abuse involving animals.

The department said Cassidy was fired prior to his arrest. He had worked at the sheriff's office since 2006.

A booking photo for Cassidy was not immediately provided by the St. Tammany Jail.