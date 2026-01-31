36°
Man killed in Friday night crash in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — A North Carolina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Livingston Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers said the crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of La. 1032 and Hunter's Way, killing 18-year-old Cayden Callihan of Whiteville, North Carolina.
According to investigators, Callihan was driving a 2008 Honda Accord east on Hunter's Way and allegedly attempted to turn left onto La. 1032, entering the path of a 2022 Ford F-150 travelling south on La. 1032.
The Ford struck the Honda on its left side, leaving Callihan with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
