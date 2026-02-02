53°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Elementary School closed Monday due to issues with water line
ZACHARY — Zachary Elementary School was closed on Monday due to issues with the school's water line.
The Zachary Community School District announced the closure on Facebook.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GRAPHIC VIDEO: EBRSO investigating shooting on Daytona Avenue where 6 people fired...
-
Post Malone, Jelly Roll coming to Baton Rouge to perform in Tiger...
-
La. 182 in Amelia to be closed for several days as crews...
-
Punxsutawney Phil is said to have seen his shadow, forecasting 6 more...
-
Alleged carjacker who walked into street and stole vehicle at gunpoint arrested
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...