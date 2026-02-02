Post Malone, Jelly Roll coming to Baton Rouge to perform in Tiger Stadium in May

BATON ROUGE – Post Malone and Jelly Roll are coming to Baton Rouge to perform in Tiger Stadium in May, an LSU spokesperson said Monday.

Post Malone, a nine-time diamond-certified global superstar, and Jelly Roll, a seven-time Grammy-nominated artist, will perform in Death Valley as part of LSU Athletics’ Death Valley Live Stadium Series on May 23, 2026.

The show is part of the pair's BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2.

For more information about tickets, click here. Presale for the tickets starts Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., but fans have to sign up by 11 p.m. Wednesday to qualify for presale. General admission sales start Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

Last year, it was announced that country music star Zach Bryan would also perform in Tiger Stadium as part of the Death Valley Live Stadium Series. The announcement of the concerts came after the Metro Council approved tax rebates for two major concerts in the stadium in early November.