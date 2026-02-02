Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 15-year-old

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old from Hammond on Monday.

According to officers, Jayden Berry was last seen on Jan. 28 around 5 a.m. as he boarded a school bus near South Mooney Avenue.

Berry was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, a blue Hammond High Magnet School uniform shirt and khaki uniform pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.