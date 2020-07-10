Sheriff: Rapist forced his way into Hammond home after woman answered knock at her door

HAMMOND - A man allegedly forced his way into a house and raped a woman inside after the victim answered a knock at the door.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Travis Walker, 38, was arrested Thursday.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the "young female" victim answered a knock at her door June 1 and was assaulted after Walker forced his way inside. Walker was located with help from the Hammond and Ponchatoula police departments.

Walker was booked into the parish jail on charges of second-degree rape, aggravated second-degree rape, sexual battery, and home invasion.