Sheriff: Prison guard arrested for hitting inmate with chair

BATON ROUGE - A prison guard was arrested Sunday around noon after hitting an inmate with a chair, causing multiple facial fractures.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Aaron Johnson was fired and arrested after hitting the inmate around 12 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Johnson hit the inmate during "an altercation involving another deputy."

The inmate was taken to a hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. The inmate said he was arguing with another deputy when Johnson hit him in the face with a metal folding chair.

Medical professionals noted at least four fractures on the victim's face and deputies said it looked very bruised and swollen.

During questioning, two witnesses said they saw Johnson raring back while holding the chair and a third person said they saw Johnson hit the inmate with the chair.

When Johnson was interviewed he told deputies he didn't know how the inmate got injured.

Johnson was employed as a prison guard in April 2022. He was booked for malfeasance in office and aggravated second-degree battery.