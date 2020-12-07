Sheriff: NY bar owner who defied COVID restrictions hit deputy with car while fleeing arrest

Photo: Brian Branch Price/Zuma Press via ABC News

NEW YORK CITY - The owner of a New York City bar was arrested for the second time in less than a week after authorities say he continued to flagrantly disobey local coronavirus restrictions and then struck a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle while trying to evade law enforcement.

Danny Presti, co-proprietor of Mac's Public House, is accused of fleeing deputies after they saw him emerge from the business early Sunday morning. Sheriff Joseph Fucito said the business had been serving food and drinks to patrons inside in direct violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order.

The sheriff's office said a uniformed deputy chased Presti and clung to his hood as the bar owner hit the gas. Other deputies were able to stop Presti's vehicle about 100 yards away.

The deputy hit was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Presti's latest arrest came just six days after the sheriff's office shut down the bar and arrested him following an undercover investigation during which deputies in plain clothes were served food and drinks inside the business. Presti's first arrest sparked protests outside the bar last week, drawing hundreds of people who opposed the governor's restrictions.