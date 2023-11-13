Sheriff now offering $10K reward in Tangipahoa cold case killing

Arthur Tyler

TANGIPAHOA - Law enforcement is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a man who was found shot to death in his own driveway nearly a decade ago.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced the new reward Monday in the investigation surrounding Arthur Tyler's death. Tyler was found shot dead by a car around 4 a.m. Sept. 22, 2014.

Tyler's family said he had just returned to his home on Silo Road after visiting a friend when someone overheard an argument outside the front door. After hearing gunshots, Tyler's wife looked out the door and saw two people running away.

She said one of the fleeing individuals was wearing a hoodie but could say little else about what happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)419-0976.