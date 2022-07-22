Sheriff: Known sex offender allegedly raped victim with mental disability

LABADIEVILLE - A man previously convicted of sex crimes was arrested this week after he allegedly raped a person with a mental disability.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tyrone Chevers, 54, of Napoleonville was booked on charges related to the assault, which reportedly happened May 25. Deputies said they gathered evidence consistent with rape and were eventually able to link Chevers to the crime.

"Detectives initiated an investigation into the rape of a mentally handicapped individual that

allegedly occurred within a 24-hour period prior to the incident being reported," the department said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the victim had the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. It's unclear whether Chevers knew the victim prior to the crime.

Chevers, who was only recently released from prison, is a twice-convicted sex offender. Those convictions arose from a 1998 charge for molestation of a juvenile and a charge for indecent behavior with juveniles in 2004.

Chevers was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a charge of first-degree rape.