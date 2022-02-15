Sheriff: Drugs, not always daiquiris, sold at bar

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An undercover drug sting operation found evidence of a bar slinging more than drinks, leading to the arrest of two people at the watering hole.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Mark McEachern, 38, and Leonard Cavalier, 24, were booked on drug charges. They were arrested Tuesday. Deputies said they were dealing drugs at the Chill Mill bar.

The sheriff's office and State Police were seen at the bar Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said people complained about people selling drugs at the business and deputies went undercover to find out what was happening.

"Several months ago, we began receiving calls from citizens telling us that illegal drugs, including methamphetamines, were being distributed at a local establishment. Our investigation confirmed those suspicions and these arrests are a result of that investigation," Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

The two men face various charges tied to distributing Adderall, methamphetamine, and marijuana.