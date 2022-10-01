81°
Sheriff: Driver who crashed truck into St. Tammany deputy's vehicle turns self in

2 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, October 01 2022 Oct 1, 2022 October 01, 2022 3:54 PM October 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man turned himself in to deputies Saturday after crashing his pickup truck into a patrol unit on I-59 Wednesday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when deputies were assisting State Police at a deadly crash on I-59 North.

Deputies said a dark-colored Nissan Frontier sideswiped a fully-marked sheriff's office patrol unit and fled the scene.

Saturday, the sheriff's office said Christopher Lozier Jr., 30, of Mississippi turned himself in, admitting he was the driver in the crash.

Lozier will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center and faces a charge of hit and run.

