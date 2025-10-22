Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff Brett Stassi says his son, deputy injured in Plaquemine shooting, is still in the ICU
PLAQUEMINE — Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is still in the hospital after injuries he sustained from a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse that left another deputy dead earlier this month, his father, Sheriff Brett Stassi, told WBRZ.
Stassi Jr. is still being treated in the ICU, his father said, who added that his son is still on a ventilator to assist his breathing after injuries he sustained in the shooting. Over the weekend, WBRZ reported that Stassi was off his ventilator.
Stassi Jr. and Charles Riley were both shot on Oct. 6 after they confronted Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, a 27-year-old suspect in a sex crime investigation. Investigators say Clark was able to wrestle a gun away from one of the deputies after being told he would be arrested.
Both Riley and Clark died after sustaining gunshot wounds.
