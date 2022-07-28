Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'running gun battle' that terrorized West Feliciana neighborhood

Derrion Stine (left), Deandre Tolliver (right)

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Two gunmen terrified a usually quiet community when they chased each other through the streets of a West Feliciana Parish neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said Wednesday that the shooting happened Monday evening and involved two men from Woodville, Mississippi who were visiting the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting started after the two got into an argument. They reportedly ran through the streets firing guns until law enforcement arrived.

One of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Derrion Stine, briefly led deputies on a pursuit before crashing at the intersection of US 61 and LA 66. Stine was taken into custody immediately after the wreck.

The second suspect, 27-year-old Deandre Tolliver, was wounded in the shooting and arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Both men were booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Stine faces additional charges for reckless operation and flight from an officer.