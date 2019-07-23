Shelter uses Area 51 meme humor to encourage adoptions

OKLAHOMA - An animal shelter is using social media's latest craze to advocate pet adoptions...and it's working.

When an online user created an event calling for people to "Storm Area 51" in an attempt to uncover alien activity, 1.9 million Facebook users surprisingly signed up.

Now, a shelter in Oklahoma City is using Area 51 humor for a good cause—dog adoptions!

"Come storm our shelter," the business posted to Facebook. "We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"

Dozens of shelter pups have been adopted in the week following the post. Not only that, Internet users have donated over $2,500 to the shelter.