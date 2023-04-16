Shelter in place order lifted for Hackberry; two crude oil tanks on fire

HACKBERRY - Residents of a small town south of Lake Charles were asked to stay in their homes Sunday afternoon as crews extinguished two crude oil tanks on fire.

According to State Police, the tanks are near Sutton Circle in Hackberry. Troopers say they sparked when a storm rolled through the area.

A shelter in place order was issued at 1 p.m. for businesses and homes within a mile of the fire. It was lifted around 4:30 p.m., but crews are staying on scene as some areas are still smoldering.