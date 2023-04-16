70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shelter in place order lifted for Hackberry; two crude oil tanks on fire

2 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 3:27 PM April 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HACKBERRY - Residents of a small town south of Lake Charles were asked to stay in their homes Sunday afternoon as crews extinguished two crude oil tanks on fire. 

According to State Police, the tanks are near Sutton Circle in Hackberry. Troopers say they sparked when a storm rolled through the area. 

Trending News

A shelter in place order was issued at 1 p.m. for businesses and homes within a mile of the fire. It was lifted around 4:30 p.m., but crews are staying on scene as some areas are still smoldering. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days