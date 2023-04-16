70°
Latest Weather Blog
Shelter in place order lifted for Hackberry; two crude oil tanks on fire
HACKBERRY - Residents of a small town south of Lake Charles were asked to stay in their homes Sunday afternoon as crews extinguished two crude oil tanks on fire.
According to State Police, the tanks are near Sutton Circle in Hackberry. Troopers say they sparked when a storm rolled through the area.
Trending News
A shelter in place order was issued at 1 p.m. for businesses and homes within a mile of the fire. It was lifted around 4:30 p.m., but crews are staying on scene as some areas are still smoldering.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
Cyber security specialist claims data leaked from Southeastern available on dark web
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
-
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
Sports Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft