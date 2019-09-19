81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shaq is back: NBA star to DJ at Tigerland bar

2 hours 57 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 10:31 AM September 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - World-famous basketball star Shaquille O'Neal is returning to his college stomping grounds this fall to put on a show near LSU.

Fred's bar announced on Instagram Wednesday that Shaq is returning Friday, Nov. 22 to DJ for the night. Shaq has been known to do shows at venues across the country under the moniker "DJ Diesel."

View this post on Instagram

Shaq is Back ?? Friday, November 22nd ?? Invitation required for entry ??

A post shared by Fred's in Tigerland (@fredsbar) on

Shaq is one of the most famous athletes to come out of LSU, playing for the Tigers from '89 to '92 before moving on to his stellar career in the NBA.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days