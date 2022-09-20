Latest Weather Blog
Shake-up at CATS: Top administrator no longer handling money after Nakamoto exposed failed drug test, unpaid bills
BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking CATS employee will no longer be handling the bus system's money after a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing that he tested positive for meth and that the organization had fallen behind on its bills.
The CATS board voted unanimously Tuesday to remove comptroller John Cutrone and former CEO Bill Deville as signatories on the bus system's bank accounts.
Cutrone and Deville were the focus of several reports from Chief Investigator Nakamoto amid a flurry of problems at CATS.
Deville was ultimately removed as CEO in April but was allowed to stay on in a different role, keeping his salary. The board voted to oust him from CATS altogether in June.
The bus system has refused to comment on Cutrone's employment status.
