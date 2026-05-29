Sexual battery case involving former BRPD officer officially filed

BATON ROUGE — An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department is being charged with misdemeanor sexual battery after he allegedly groped a gas station employee in December of 2025, according to court documents.

On Dec. 5, 2025, 32-year-old Stefan Jones allegedly groped the employee in an incident captured on video.

In a video obtained by the Investigative Unit, Jones appears to drag his left hand along the buttocks of a B-Quik convenience store employee.

Jones, who was arrested and placed on leave following the incident, has been with BRPD for six years and has been investigated four separate times.

In 2019, Jones was suspended after pulling his taser at Tigerland to disperse a crowd after bars closed. In 2021, he admitted to falsifying military orders in an effort to take time off while Hurricane Ida approached. In 2022, he damaged an air-conditioning unit at a body shop before driving off. In 2025, Jones hit someone on a bicycle while driving to a call.