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Sexual battery case involving former BRPD officer officially filed

55 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 6:37 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department is being charged with misdemeanor sexual battery after he allegedly groped a gas station employee in December of 2025, according to court documents. 

On Dec. 5, 2025, 32-year-old Stefan Jones allegedly groped the employee in an incident captured on video. 

In a video obtained by the Investigative Unit, Jones appears to drag his left hand along the buttocks of a B-Quik convenience store employee.

Jones, who was arrested and placed on leave following the incident, has been with BRPD for six years and has been investigated four separate times.

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In 2019, Jones was suspended after pulling his taser at Tigerland to disperse a crowd after bars closed. In 2021, he admitted to falsifying military orders in an effort to take time off while Hurricane Ida approached. In 2022, he damaged an air-conditioning unit at a body shop before driving off. In 2025, Jones hit someone on a bicycle while driving to a call.

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