1 dead, another injured in Baton Rouge shooting; car arrived at gas station with several bullet holes

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital from an Airline Highway gas station near Evangeline Street following a Friday afternoon shooting.

Police said a car, with two people in it who had been shot, arrived at a Chevron near Airline Highway and Evangeline Street with multiple bullet holes in it. One of these people was dead and another was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Officers were already at the gas station on unrelated business when the car arrived.

It was not immediately clear where the car came from.

WBRZ has sent a news crew to the area to learn more.