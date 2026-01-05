WBRZ Investigative Unit: Leaked documents detail arrested BRPD officer's disciplinary history

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Officer Stefan Jones is currently on leave while his case moves through the system.

Jones was arrested last week for misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly putting his hand on a gas station employee's behind, and it was caught on camera.

We're told the department's internal investigation into his actions was sidelined due to the criminal charges, but should be wrapping up shortly. The results will determine if he keeps his badge.

But as we reported last week, this is not the first time Jones has been investigated by his own department.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received files detailing some of Jones' disciplinary history, which show two instances of significant policy violations.

The first was in 2019, when Jones was caught on his own body cam trying to intimidate a group of drunken college students outside of Tigerland with his taser. Though he never deployed it, he did arc it several times and threatened to do more if the kids didn't leave.

Investigators concluded that Jones violated three disciplinary codes: command of temper, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and carrying out orders.

He received a 12-day suspension.

In 2021, Jones was again investigated for lying about military orders. As an active member of the Army Reserves, Jones attempted to get a day off from BRPD to go to drill and allegedly produced false documents.

He was found in violation of conduct unbecoming and falsification of documents and given a four-day suspension.

The documents do not include an incident from 2022 when Jones, who was in his police cruiser, allegedly ran into an air conditioning unit at a local business and drove off, causing thousands in damage.

He had another incident in 2025, where he ran into a cyclist at night, sending them to a hospital.

Sources said Jones did not receive any discipline for damaging the AC unit, and it's unclear if anything happened regarding the wreck with the cyclist.