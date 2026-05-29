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BRPD: Second man arrested for murder after man killed outside Florida Boulevard shoe store
BATON ROUGE - A second person was arrested in the murder of a man outside of a Florida Boulevard shoe store, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Malik Conway, 22, was booked for second-degree murder and simple battery in the killing of Na'quail Weaver. Deandre Selmon, 26, was previously arrested for murder.
Arrest documents said on May 14, Weaver was walking home with a friend through the parking lot of The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard. Then, Selmon and Conway exited a vehicle before pistol-whipping Weaver. The gun discharged, striking Weaver before both Selmon and Conway fled.
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WBRZ spoke with Weaver's family on Thursday night, who believed he was targeted.
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