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BRPD: Second man arrested for murder after man killed outside Florida Boulevard shoe store

1 hour 57 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 7:31 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A second person was arrested in the murder of a man outside of a Florida Boulevard shoe store, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Malik Conway, 22, was booked for second-degree murder and simple battery in the killing of Na'quail Weaver. Deandre Selmon, 26, was previously arrested for murder.

Arrest documents said on May 14, Weaver was walking home with a friend through the parking lot of The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard. Then, Selmon and Conway exited a vehicle before pistol-whipping Weaver. The gun discharged, striking Weaver before both Selmon and Conway fled.

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WBRZ spoke with Weaver's family on Thursday night, who believed he was targeted.

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