1 injured following shooting during organized fight, officers say

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly shot a man while her daughters were fighting.

According to arrest documents, on Monday, officers arrived on Airline Highway to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Detectives later learned that a group of females agreed to meet at the location to fight following a graduation party, with officers locating a graduation t-shirt with hair entangled within the shirt, several spent bullet casings and an identification card belonging to 37-year-old Joenetta Jackson.

Officers said Jackson allegedly brought her daughters to a graduation party to fight another group. While no physical altercation occurred, Jackson allegedly later followed the group to a bowling alley, where she engaged the group in a verbal altercation before family members intervened.

Afterwards, Jackson allegedly called the other group to set up a fight on Airline Highway with her and her two daughters. As the females began fighting, the boyfriend of one of the girls attempted to intervene when Jackson allegedly removed a firearm from her purse and yelled, "Get back."

Jackson then allegedly fired about three to four shots into the ground before pointing the gun at the boyfriend and firing additional shots, striking him once in the back and grazing his side.

According to detectives, video footage of the incident showed Jackson removing the gun and shooting into the pavement.

Medical staff allegedly told officers that the boyfriend is expected to be paralyzed from the waist down.

Jackson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.