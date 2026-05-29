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Bishop leads hurricane prayer service at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge marked the start of hurricane season with a special mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral on Friday.
Bishop Michael Duca held a "Hurricane Mass" where he prayed for safety from storms.
He also blessed Catholic Charities workers and other volunteers in the diocese who serve those in need.
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The official start of hurricane season is June 1.
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