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13-year-old arrested in connection with vandalism investigation in Central
CENTRAL — A 13-year-old was arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation in the Central area, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
During the execution of a search warrant of the juvenile's residence, deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime.
The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, criminal trespass and hate crimes.
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Due to the suspect's age, no additional information will be released, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
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