Severe wreck in Livingston Parish injured two on Monday, police say

2 hours 25 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 9:00 AM June 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A severe crash in Denham Springs left two people injured Monday afternoon, according to a representative from the Denham Springs Police Department. 

Police say it was around noon when one vehicle was traveling westbound on Florida Boulevard and then crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic.

At that point, authorities said the vehicle then T-boned a second automobile that had paused for a stop sign on Walnut Street. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the collision.

AirMed was summoned to rush both drivers to a medical facility for their injuries. At least one driver remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Police say no citations have been issued at this time, and the incident remains under investigation. 

