64°
Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
VENTRESS - Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish.
Pictures sent by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office showed belongings from the homes strung out across lawns and entire homes flipped on their side.
Trending News
According to the sheriff, there are no serious injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
-
Two Louisiana teachers receive $25,000 with prestigious Milken Educator Award
-
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into...
-
Regulators pull Tigerland bar's license amid reports of underage drinking tied to...
-
Chemical company says there was no risk to Ascension Parish community amid...