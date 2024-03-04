Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

We kick off Severe Weather Awareness Week with the focus on Tornadoes. As most know, tornadoes can spin up quickly and do damage just as fast. The sporadic nature of tornadoes makes them one of the most dangerous and life-threatening weather phenomena that occur in southern Louisiana.

It is extremely important to stay alert on days that tornadoes are a threat and always make sure to keep weather notifications turned ON! The free Storm Station app, downloadable HERE, is able to send any severe weather alerts straight to your phone in a timely manner.

