Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe Thunderstorms
As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, we turn our focus to the dangers of Severe Thunderstorms. When Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued in your area, treat them with the same caution you would a Tornado Warning. Severe storms can contain damaging winds, large hailstones, as well as spin up tornadoes. It is important you keep weather alert notifications turned on during any severe weather event.
