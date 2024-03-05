66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe Thunderstorms

1 hour 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 7:51 AM March 05, 2024 in Weather news
Source: The Storm Station
By: Storm Station Team

As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, we turn our focus to the dangers of Severe Thunderstorms. When Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued in your area, treat them with the same caution you would a Tornado Warning. Severe storms can contain damaging winds, large hailstones, as well as spin up tornadoes. It is important you keep weather alert notifications turned on during any severe weather event. 

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days