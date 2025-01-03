Severe threat continues to increase for Capital Area today, Tornado Watch issued

Severe storms will be possible all day around the Capital Region. Turn weather alerts on and have a plan for if/when warnings are issued.

Today & Tonight: Morning lows will be in the middle 60s today. Isolated, strong, thunderstorms will start to increase in coverage around daybreak and continue throughout the day. These do have the chance of becoming severe, and a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the Capital Region until 3:00pm today, and will likely be extended into the evening hours as well. The highest threat of severe weather will be with a widespread line of storms in the evening. Isolated tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and spotty instances of hail cannot be ruled out. Other than the storms, it will be a warm day with highs in the upper 70s.

Up Next: By early Sunday morning, a cold front will finally push through the state, ending the severe weather threat and bringing back dry and sunny conditions. No major temperature drop will follow this front. Another cold front will pass on Tuesday, and finally bring cooler temperatures for the start of 2025.

