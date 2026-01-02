72°
FBI says it prevented planned New Year's Eve attack in North Carolina allegedly inspired by ISIS

5 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 11:59 AM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CHARLOTTE - The FBI announced on Friday that it prevented a planned New Year's Eve attack in support of ISIS in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Officials said that 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, a U.S. citizen, allegedly reached out to someone he believed to be a member of ISIS, an undercover agent with the New York Police Department, via the internet to pledge his allegiance to the group and gain support for his attack. 

Sturdivant allegedly told the undercover agent that he planned to attack people at a grocery store and a fast food restaurant with knives and a hammer while wearing a Kevlar vest on New Year's Eve.

Officials said the planned attack was similar to methods published in an ISIS propaganda magazine, which also suggested using vehicles to ram crowds, similar to last year's New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

The FBI searched Sturdivant's home, allegedly leading to the discovery of the weapons planned to be used in the attack. 

Sturdivant was arrested by agents on Wednesday and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organization.

