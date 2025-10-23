80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several streets in Baker without water as crews repair water line

2 hours 34 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 11:21 AM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Several streets in Baker will have water turned off as the city's public works department repairs a water line.

The following streets' water services will be affected:

Tristian Street
Hickory Street
Scott Street
Yvonne Drive
Winside Drive
Gibbens Payne Ave
Greenwood Drive
Evans Drive
Mchugh Road
Burgess Street
Jaquelyn Drive
Ashland Drive
Tamarak Drive

Any questions can be directed to the public works department at 225-775-5584.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days