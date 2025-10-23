80°
Several streets in Baker without water as crews repair water line
BAKER — Several streets in Baker will have water turned off as the city's public works department repairs a water line.
The following streets' water services will be affected:
Tristian Street
Hickory Street
Scott Street
Yvonne Drive
Winside Drive
Gibbens Payne Ave
Greenwood Drive
Evans Drive
Mchugh Road
Burgess Street
Jaquelyn Drive
Ashland Drive
Tamarak Drive
Any questions can be directed to the public works department at 225-775-5584.
