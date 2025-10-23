Several streets in Baker without water as crews repair water line

BAKER — Several streets in Baker will have water turned off as the city's public works department repairs a water line.

The following streets' water services will be affected:

Tristian Street

Hickory Street

Scott Street

Yvonne Drive

Winside Drive

Gibbens Payne Ave

Greenwood Drive

Evans Drive

Mchugh Road

Burgess Street

Jaquelyn Drive

Ashland Drive

Tamarak Drive

Any questions can be directed to the public works department at 225-775-5584.