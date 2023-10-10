76°
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park overnight

1 day 12 hours 50 minutes ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 October 08, 2023 11:00 PM October 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A late-night shooting at a park in Ascension Parish left several people hurt and led to a deadly car crash as people were fleeing the area. 

The Gonzales Police Department said the shooting started around 9 p.m. at Carver Park off Tobey Street. 

At least four people were shot at the park. A car also crashed as people were fleeing the area, leaving two others hurt and a woman dead. 

While it's unclear what led to the gunfire, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says the shooting likely stemmed from a feud between two groups.

"This might have been an argument that ensued maybe Friday night, and it was a continuation of that argument," Arceneaux said. 

Police believe multiple weapons were fired, but the shooters have not been identified as of Monday. 

