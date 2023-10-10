Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park overnight

GONZALES - A late-night shooting at a park in Ascension Parish left several people hurt and led to a deadly car crash as people were fleeing the area.

The Gonzales Police Department said the shooting started around 9 p.m. at Carver Park off Tobey Street.

At least four people were shot at the park. A car also crashed as people were fleeing the area, leaving two others hurt and a woman dead.

While it's unclear what led to the gunfire, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says the shooting likely stemmed from a feud between two groups.

"This might have been an argument that ensued maybe Friday night, and it was a continuation of that argument," Arceneaux said.

Police believe multiple weapons were fired, but the shooters have not been identified as of Monday.