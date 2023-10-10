Latest Weather Blog
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park overnight
GONZALES - A late-night shooting at a park in Ascension Parish left several people hurt and led to a deadly car crash as people were fleeing the area.
The Gonzales Police Department said the shooting started around 9 p.m. at Carver Park off Tobey Street.
At least four people were shot at the park. A car also crashed as people were fleeing the area, leaving two others hurt and a woman dead.
While it's unclear what led to the gunfire, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says the shooting likely stemmed from a feud between two groups.
"This might have been an argument that ensued maybe Friday night, and it was a continuation of that argument," Arceneaux said.
Trending News
Police believe multiple weapons were fired, but the shooters have not been identified as of Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park...
-
Walker High School principal 'taking leave' amid dancing video controversy
-
DCFS whistleblower says she was fired after raising concerns over child safety
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings