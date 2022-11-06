Latest Weather Blog
Several pelicans killed in Plaquemines, St. Bernard parishes
ST. BERNARD PARISH - Authorities are looking into who's responsible for a series of pelican killings reported in Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.
“What got our attention was the pelican that’s nailed to pole out there,” said Julie Butera, a naturalist and Humane Society of Louisiana volunteer. “The pictures show that the pelican has trauma to the head and wings and it looks like the pelican was beaten and hung."
Butera said she found the animal Monday of LA 39, according to WWL-TV. In the same area in Plaquemines Parish, Butera has found three dead and eight injured birds just this week.
In St. Bernard Parish, five dead pelicans have been found this week. Butera said six others were found maimed and mutilated near the fishing dock in Hopedale.
In state court, the penalty for illegally killing a pelican could be as high as a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Reports say perpetrators could also face federal charges.
