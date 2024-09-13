Latest Weather Blog
Several high school football games moved or canceled due to Francine aftermath
Several local high school football games were rescheduled or canceled due to ongoing recovery efforts in Hurricane Francine's aftermath.
Below is a schedule for affected games:
Playing Saturday:
Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian-Lafayette at Carencro
Springfield vs. St. John at Plaquemine High, 11 a.m.
West Feliciana at Belaire, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Rummel vs. U-High at University Cubs Complex, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Acadiana, 7 p.m.
Playing Sunday:
Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.
Canceled:
St. Amant at Cecilia
Abramson vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge
Ascension Catholic at Loreauville
St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher
Brusly at Broadmoor
