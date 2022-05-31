76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several area waterparks still searching for lifeguards

2 hours 10 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, May 31 2022 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 9:40 PM May 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Popular summer area water parks are having trouble hiring enough staff. For some, it means a delayed opening, while others are stretched thin. 

Daniel Burg, manager of the BREC Liberty Lagoon says they are still looking to fill more positions. 

“We can hire up to 80 lifeguards. Right now we have 40 employed and we’re looking to fill another 40 positions," Burg said.

Liberty Lagoon opened May 21. So far, they are running on a normal schedule with no changes to hours that reflect a staffing shortage.

However, questions arose from loyal Blue Bayou patrons when it did not open up on Memorial Day weekend. The 'Land of the Giants' waterpark is still working to hire more employees, prompting a delayed opening, according to their website. 

Trending News

Online, season tickets are not yet available, but one employee from Blue Bayou told WBRZ they "plan to open soon." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days