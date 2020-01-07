Seventh annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

BATON ROUGE - Families on the lookout for a fun way to spend their Mardi Gras are invited to the seventh annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival, Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square.

Guests will enjoy live music, a Vendor’s Village and Food Court.

The free event offers lawn seating to those who'd like to enjoy a wide range of performances. This year's festival lineup includes blues, soul, R&B, reggae, Latin and gypsy jazz, as well as pop/rock, spoken word, and comedy.

Event coordinators ask that guests not bring ice chests.

The venue is located at 200 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70801. For more information, click here or call (225) 802-9681.

The seventh annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival will also hold a Pre-Party on Thursday, February 20 at Henry Turner, Jr.’s Listening Room located at 2733 North Street from 8pm to midnight.

Tickets are $25.00 and come with a soul food buffet.