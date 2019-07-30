Seven men arrested, charged with sexual crimes against children

Photo: Attorney General Jeff Landry's office

BATON ROUGE - Seven men have been arrested for child pornography and other crimes against children.

According to a release, 20-year-old Tomas Gabriel Chox-Lopez was arrested on seven counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Chox-Lopez was living in Lake Charles illegally, according to the attorney general's office.

Chox-Lopez was previously deported and illegally returned to the U.S. A detainer has been placed on Chox-Lopez by HSI.

Byron Brown, 43, was arrested on 61 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Further investigation revealed Brown was communicating with a third party in Pennsylvania regarding their mutual sexual interest in children and facilitating the sexual abuse of an identified child in that state.

Authorities arrested Robert Edmondson, 47, and charged him with 22 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Officials say Edmondson is a registered sex offender.

Mark Keefe, 37, was charged with 200 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Nery Enrique Moreno Orellana, 45, was arrested on two counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13 and two counts of possessing pornography of juveniles over the age of 13.

An Iowa man was also arrested. George Wannage, 26, was charged with 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Officials say a foster parent was also arrested for crimes against children. Michael Reynolds, 55, was charged with 51 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 20 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, two counts of first degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, five counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13, and one count of oral sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.