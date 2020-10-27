Set of late night talk show burglarized

LOS ANGELES, California - On Monday night, Conan O'Brien, the often self-deprecating host of a late-night talk show on TBS, used humor to address the recent burglary of his make-shift studio at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood.

"No one breaks into The Tonight Show and steals all of the equipment. What happened to us?" Concan exclaimed to viewers. "This would never happen to Kimmel or Fallon."

The 57-year-old comedian went on to joke that thanks to the break-in, his show had reached a new low.

Apparently, the crew of the “Conan” show realized earlier Monday that a few laptops and a clapperboard — a simple filmmaking device usually used to mark scenes and takes — were missing from their temporary set at Largo at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood.

O’Brien quipped that he understood why thieves would take laptops, but had a hard time wrapping his head around why somebody would want to steal a clapperboard — also known as a slate.

“What’s a robber gonna do with this thing,” he said referring to the film-making tool. “It’s what kids use, it’s what 16-year-olds use to make a student film.”

“They took that, that’s the lowest. I can’t think of anything lower.”

Conan has been host of the 'Conan' show since 2010.