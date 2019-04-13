Series tied: Mizzou beats LSU 4-1

COLUMBIA - Less than 24 hours after an offensive slugfest in game one, the Tiger bats turn around for game two and were baffled by Missouri left-hander TJ Sikkema. One week after striking out a career-high against Kentucky, Sikkema punched out ten Tigers en-route to a 4-1 win to even up the series.

“Sikkema was a very tough matchup for us and we didn’t generate consistent offense against him,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We had opportunities throughout the game but we weren’t able to come up with the clutch hit with runners in scoring position."

The LSU left-handed batters combined to go just 1-for-19 in Saturday's loss. The win for Missouri marked their first-ever win over LSU in their new ballpark.

Cole Henry turned in another solid performance on the mound, allowing three runs — two earned — in 6 1/3 innings. Paul Mainieri will turn it over to Eric Walker for Sunday's series finale.