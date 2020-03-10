64°
Senate backs bill allowing raw milk sales in Louisiana

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 19 2016 Apr 19, 2016 April 19, 2016 12:08 PM April 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

BATON ROUGE - If one lawmaker has his way, Louisianians will learn to trust local farmers to milk cows and sell the product "raw."
    
Sen. Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat, persuaded the Senate to let farmers sell limited quantities of unpasteurized milk directly to consumers, with an argument of personal liberty.
    
Supporting senators cheered and clapped as LaFleur argued for his "don't tread on me bill." The Senate voted 23-12 Monday for passage, sending the raw milk bill to the House for consideration.
    
The proposal wouldn't allow retail stores to sell raw milk.
    
Opposing senators raised concerns of health risks, without the heating process to kill bacteria. They said if someone is sickened drinking unpasteurized milk that could stoke broader consumer fears and damage Louisiana's dairy industry.
   

