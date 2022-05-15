88°
Senate approves $300M for new Mississippi River bridge, still needs to pass through House
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, the Senate Committee on Finance approved a spending plan that included $300 million to be used for the new bridge.
According to The Advocate, teachers will also get a $1,500 pay raise, which is $500 less than the Governor wanted.
The budget still needs to pass through the House to be signed by Governor Edwards by June 6.
